Shore Power Market Tipped to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period, – 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Shore Power Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shore Power.

This report studies the global market size of Shore Power, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Shore Power Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Shore Power history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

leading vendors in the global shore power market are:

Cavotec (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

Wärtsilä (Finland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Global Shore Power Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Electricity across Small Craft Boats

Although shore power largely corresponds to large vessels and ships, the use of electricity on small boats cannot be underestimated. A docket encapsulates a large fleet of craft boats, and the cumulative energy requirements of these boats is quite high. Hence, the global shore power market is growing alongside expansion of fleets across the marine industry.

Use of Shore Power for Aircrafts

The shore power market also includes supply operations for meeting the energy requirements of ground aircrafts. The use of ground power units (GPUs) for aircrafts at military bases and hangars has played a key role in market growth. The use of auxiliary power units for powering aircrafts also corresponds to the shore power market.

Need for Saving Natural Fuels

The Environmental Protection Agency of the US asserts that huge amount of power can be saved by using smart grids for electrification of land vehicles. Hence, the use of Truck Stop Electrification (TSE) for powering parked trucks plays a vital role in market growth.

The global shore power market can be segmented as:

Based on Component

Transformer

Switchgear

Frequency Converter

Cable & accessories

Others (Auxiliary Power System, and Voltage Stabilizers)

