Polyolesters for Bio-based Lubricants and Lubricant Additives Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2027

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global polyolesters for bio-based lubricants & lubricant additives market by segmenting it in terms of products such as neopentyl glycols based, trimethylolpropanes based, pentaerythritols based, and others (dipentaerythritols, etc.) and applications such as automotive lubricants, aviation oil, biodegradable and fire-resistant hydraulic fluids, refrigerant oil, metalworking oil, compressor oil, and others (greases, industrial gear, transformer oil, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for polyolesters for bio-based lubricants & lubricant additives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and applications in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of polyolesters for bio-based lubricants & lubricant additives for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on key products and applications of polyolesters. Market size and forecast for products and applications have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global polyolesters for bio-based lubricants & lubricant additives market. Key players profiled in the report include Croda International Plc, NOF CORPORATION, Oleon NV, Emery Oleochemicals, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Dowpol Corporation, Custom Synthesis, LLC, and Lumar Quimica. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the global polyolesters for bio-based lubricants & lubricant additives market as follows:

Polyolesters for Bio-based Lubricants & Lubricant Additives Market – Product Analysis

Neopentyl Glycols

Trimethylolpropanes

Pentaerythritols

Others (Including Dipentaerythritols (DiPEs), etc.)

Polyolesters for Bio-based Lubricants & Lubricant Additives Market – Application Analysis

Automotive Lubricants

Aviation Oil

Biodegradable and Fire-resistant Hydraulic Fluids

Refrigerant Oil

Metalworking Oil

Compressor Oil

Other (Including Greases, Industrial Gear, Transformer Oil, etc.)

Polyolesters for Bio-based Lubricants & Lubricant Additives Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Polyolesters for Bio-based Lubricants and Lubricant Additives Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Polyolesters for Bio-based Lubricants and Lubricant Additives Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Polyolesters for Bio-based Lubricants and Lubricant Additives Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

