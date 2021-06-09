Hyperscale Data Center Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Between 2017 – 2025

Hyperscale Data Center Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Hyperscale Data Center is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hyperscale Data Center in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

drivers and restraints in the market and chronicles the prevalent trends in it. It also offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and identifies key players contributing towards the growth of the global market for hyperscale data center. The report leverages market-leading analytical tools to gauge the opportunities and threats awaiting players in the market.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Trends and Opportunities

Energy efficiency, usefulness in a gamut of industries, open compute project, and lessened ownership cost are some of the unique perceived benefits of hyperscale data centers. Such advantages have driven their demand so far from consumers wanting to tackle the growing operational complexities that traditional data centers are unable to resolve. There are three types of hyperscale data centers – cloud providers, colocation providers, and enterprises.

Based on application, the global hyperscale data center market can be segmented into IT and telecom, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance, government utilities, energy, and manufacturing, among others. A booming IT services industry has substantially upped the demand for hyperscale data centers in the IT and telecom industry. Depending upon the component again, the market can be categorized into server, networking, etc. Among them, the server segment leads the market and going forward too is slated to hold onto its dominant share.

Factors serving as bottleneck to the growth in the global market for hyperscale data centers are power failures and generation of a lot of heat.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments in the global market for hyperscale data center management are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among them, Asia-Pacific is slated to gain most market share in the near future on account of the growing demand for cloud service from small, medium, and large enterprises and swift take-up of hyperscale data center architecture and technologies by various industries in the region. The IT and telecommunications industry has been generating the most revenue so far and in the near future the banking, financial services, and insurance segment will gross maximum revenue in Asia Pacific. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are at the forefront of driving demand in the Asia Pacific market.

To assess the competition prevailing in the global market for hyperscale data center, the report profiles companies such as Intel Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, Nlyte Software, Sandisk Corporation, Cisco Systems, INC., Ericsson, and International Business Machines Corporation.

