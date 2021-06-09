ESD Foam Packaging Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The global ESD Foam Packaging market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each ESD Foam Packaging market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the ESD Foam Packaging market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the ESD Foam Packaging across various industries.

The ESD Foam Packaging market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Market: Dynamics

ESD foam packaging materials are predicted to gain a telling impetus due to their niche applications such as protecting electrostatic sensitive devices. ESD foam could be used as cushioning products such as antistatic bubble wrap, conductive foam, and antistatic foam. It could be accompanied with sheeting roll stocks or safe tubing for creating protective wall partitions and covers.

The world ESD foam packaging market could face a challenge in the form of stringent regulations for certain materials. However, the market is prognosticated to receive momentum from the growing adoption of technology in the automobile sector and high-speed innovation.

Global ESD Foam Packaging Market: Segmentation

The international ESD foam packaging market is envisaged to be segmented into electrical and electronic component and others as per type of application. According to the analysis of the report, the electrical and electronic component segment could gather a massive share in the market by the end of the forecast period. In 2017, it secured a share of 93.5%. On an annual basis, it is anticipated to grow at a US$11.3 mn, which could be a greater absolute growth than that of all other segments under the same category.

In terms of material and additive type, the international ESD foam packaging market is envisioned to be classified into conductive and dissipative polymer, metal, and additive. By end-use industry, the market could see a classification into several segments such as electrical and electronics, automobile, defense and military, manufacturing, aerospace, and other end-use industries.

Geographically, the international ESD foam packaging market could include dominating regions such as Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), which is expected to rise at a 5.8% CAGR. Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could entertain a weak growth in the coming years. However, there could be opportunities prevailing in Europe and North America, while Latin America could be another regional segment of the market.

Global ESD Foam Packaging Market: Competition

The worldwide ESD foam packaging market could include top players such as Nefab AB, Tekins Limited, Elcom U.K. Ltd., GWP Group Limited, Botron Company, Inc., Conductive Containers, Inc., Helios Packaging, Electrotek Static Controls Pvt. Ltd., and Statclean Technology (S) Pte Ltd.

