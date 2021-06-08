Thermoplastic Elastomer Market by Type (TPE-S, TPE-O, TPE-V, TPE-U, TPE-E, TPE-A), by End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Footwear, Plastic Engineering, Wires & Cables, Medical) And by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Summary

The global Thermoplastic Elastomer market is estimated to grow from USD 21.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 27.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.1%. The factors responsible for the growth of the Thermoplastic Elastomer market include Increasing demand for lightweight, high performance materials from the automotive industry. Other supportive factors include replacement of thermoplastics and standard elastomers by TPE due to improved properties. The market is expected to register a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.



Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global Thermoplastic Elastomer market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. The primary types/elements of Global Thermoplastic Elastomer that are covered in the report include TPE-S, TPE-O, TPE-V, TPE-U, TPE-E, TPE-A. For opportunity analysis, the end-users/application that are covered in the report are Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Footwear, Plastic Engineering, Wires & Cables, Medical. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Report Scope

The report on the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market synopsis, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Report Features Specifics Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years 2017-2024 Base Year for Market Calculation 2018 Forecasted Period 2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024) Measured Units Value (USD Million), Volume (Kiloton) Segments Included Type, End-Use Industry, and Region Regional Coverage APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America

Companies Covered

Arkema (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) BASF SE

Covestro AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

Kraton Corporation

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Other Key Companies

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market by Type

TPE-S (Styrenic Block Copolymer)

TPE-O (Styrenic Block Copolymer)

TPE-V (Vulcanized PP/EPDM Compound)

TPE-U (Thermoplastic Urethanes)

TPE-E (Copolyester Compound)

TPE-A (Thermoplastic Polyamide)

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market by End-Use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Footwear

Plastic Engineering

Wires & Cables

Medical

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market by Region

APAC China Japan South Korea India Indonesia Rest of APAC

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving Types of the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market?

What are the evolving Applications of Thermoplastic Elastomer Market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the Thermoplastic Elastomer Market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Report Audience

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Providers

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers

End-Users of varied segments of Thermoplastic Elastomer Market

Government bodies and Intellectual Institutions

Associations and Industrial Organizations

Research & Consulting Service Providers

Research & Development Organizations

Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms

