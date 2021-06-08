Submarine Power Cables Market by Type (HVAC, HVDC), by Material (Conductor, Insulation), by Voltage (Medium, High) by End-Use Industry (Offshore Renewable Power Generation, Island and Inter country Connection) And by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024

Submarine Power Cables Market: Summary

The global submarine power cables market is estimated to reach USD 19.57 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.7%. Increasing adoption of offshore wind farms, growing demand for renewable grid connections, and expanding offshore oil and gas platforms are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, authorization process of the project and initial installation cost of the product is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Submarine power cable is a type of transmission cable which carry electronic power below the surface of the water. They are called submarine power cable because they usually carry electric power beneath salt water and many other water sources. For the transmission of electric power through submarine power cables, direct current (DC) is preffered because DC cables requires low reactive power than submarine AC cables. Some key players in submarine power cables market are Nexans SA, The Prysmian Group, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, NKT A/S, and HENGTONG GROUP CO. LTD among others.

Submarine Power Cables Market: Segmentation

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high voltage alternating current (HVAC) and high voltage direct current (HVDC). By material, the global market is segmented into conductor and insulator. On the basis of voltage, the market is segmented into medium (> 66 kV), high (66 kV to 220 kV), extra high (> 220 kV to 400 kV), and ultra-high (> 400 kV). By core the market is segmented into single core and multi-core. By end use industry, the global market is segmented into offshore renewable power generation, island and intercountry connections, and oil and gas.

Submarine Power Cables Market: Report Scope

The report on the submarine power cables market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Report Features Specifics Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years 2017-2024 Base Year for Market Calculation 2018 Forecasted Period 2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024) Measured Units Value (USD Million), Volume (Kilometer) Segments Included Type, Material, Voltage, Core, End-Use Industry, and Region Regional Coverage Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America

Companies Covered

Nexans SA (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) The Prysmian Group

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd

Intertek Group plc

HENGTONG GROUP PVT LTD

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Hydro Group Plc

NKT A/S

ZTT

TFKable

Other Key Companies

Submarine Power Cables Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Submarine Power Cables Market by Type

High voltage alternating current (HVAC)

High voltage direct current (HVDC)

Submarine Power Cables Market, by Material

Conductor

Insulator

Submarine Power Cables Market, by Voltage

Medium (> 66 kV)

High (66 kV to 220 kV)

Extra high (> 220 kV to 400 kV)

Ultra-high (> 400 kV)

Submarine Power Cables Market, by Core (Qualitative Chapter)

Single Core

Multi-Core

Submarine Power Cables Market by, End-Use Industry

Offshore renewable power generation

Island and Intercountry Connections

Offshore Oil and Gas

Submarine Power Cables Market by Region

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Norway Sweden Denmark UK Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Report Audience

Submarine Power Cables Market Providers

Submarine Power Cables Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers

End-Users of Varied Segments of Submarine Power Cables Market

Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions

Associations and Industrial Organizations

Research & Consulting Service Providers

Research & Development Organizations

Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms

