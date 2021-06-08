Smart Factory Market by Hardware (Industrial Robots, Sensors, Machine Vision System), by Software (PLM, ERP,PLC, SCADA), by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals) by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024

Smart Factory Market: Summary

The global smart factory market is estimated to reach USD 267.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 8.9%. Increasing adoption of wireless and sensor technologies, growing adoption of industrial robots, and increase complexity in supply chain management is expected to drive the smart factory market during the forecast period. However, high initial capital investment and risk associated with data loss and cyber security is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. 3D printing technology is expected to become an opportunity for smart factory market.

The smart factory is a high digitized and connected production facility which depends on smart manufacturing. Moreover, it connects with plant to other entities in the digital supply network to enable effective supply chain management. In smart factory, machinery and equipment are able to improve processes through self-optimization and automation. Some key players in smart factory are Siemens AG, Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc.



Smart Factory Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global smart factory market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of hardware, the market is segmented into industrial robots, sensors, machine vision systems, and others. By software, the smart factory market is segmented into product life cycle management (PLM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), machine execution systems (MES), programmable logic controller (PLC), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and Others. On the basis of wireless connectivity, the market is segmented into wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), WirelessHART, Bluetooth, and Zigbee. By end use industry the market is segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, automotive, electronics and semiconductors, aerospace and defense, and healthcare.

Smart Factory Market: Report Scope

The report on the smart factory market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Report Features Specifics Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years 2017-2024 Base Year for Market Calculation 2018 Forecasted Period 2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024) Measured Units Value (USD Million) Segments Included Hardware, Software, Wireless Connectivity, End Use Industry Regional Coverage Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America

Companies Covered

Siemens AG (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) Honeywell International Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Texas Instruments

Dassault Systemes SE

Other Key Companies

Smart Factory Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Smart Factory Market by Hardware

Industrial robots Collaborative Robots Articulated Robots Cartesian Robots Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots Cylindrical Robots Other Robots (Delta, Palletizing, Welding)

Sensors

Machine Vision System

Others (Control Systems)

Smart Factory Market, by Software

Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Machine Execution Systems (MES)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Others (DCS, HMI, PAM)

Smart Factory Market, by Wireless Connectivity

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

WirelessHART

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Smart Factory Market by, End-Use Industry

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductors

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Smart Factory Market by Region

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Spain The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the smart factory market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the smart factory market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the smart factory market?

What are the evolving applications of smart factory market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the smart factory market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the smart factory market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Report Audience

Smart factory Market Providers

Smart factory Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers

End-Users of Varied Segments of Smart Factory Market

Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions

Associations and Industrial Organizations

Research & Consulting Service Providers

Research & Development Organizations

Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms

