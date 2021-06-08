Smart Card Market by Type (Contact Smart Cards,Contactless Smart Cards),Component by (Memory Based & Microcontroller Based), by End-Use Industry (BFSI,Retail,Healthcare & Government) by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East ,Africa & South America) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024
Smart Card Market: Summary
The global smart card market is estimated to reach USD 21.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.8%. Increasing emphasis on promoting cashless economy,increasing adoption of e-passport and e-visa services and rising demand in BFSI sector is expected to drive the smart card market during the forecast period. However, High cost and uncertainty of overseas transaction is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Launching of EMV card with fingerprint biometrics opportunity for smart card market.
Smart card is a physical card that include integrated chip.It is mostly use for security identification, payment application and in digital platform.Some key players in smart card are Gemalto NV, Cardlogix Corporation, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, IDEMIA ,NXP Semiconductors, and ASSA ABLOY among other.
Smart Card Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into contact smart cards, contactless smart cards, hybrid smart cards, duel interface cards, memory smart cards and microprocessor smart cards.by component, the smart card market is segmented into memory based and microcontroller based. by end use industry the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, government, IT & telecommunication and others.
Smart Card Market: Report Scope
The report on the global market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
|Report Features
|Specifics
|Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years
|2017-2024
|Base Year for Market Calculation
|2018
|Forecasted Period
|2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024)
|Measured Units
|Value (USD Million) Volume(Million)
|Segments Included
|Type, Component, End Use Industry
|Regional Coverage
|Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America
Companies Covered
- Watchdata Group (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Gemalto NV
- Cardlogix Corporation
- Giesecke+Devrient GmbH
- Infineon Technologies AG
- IDEMIA
- NXP Semiconductors
- ASSA ABLOY
- Other Key Companies
SMART CARD Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
SMART CARD Market, by Type
- Contact Smart Cards
- Contactless Smart Cards
- Hybrid Smart Cards
- Duel Interface Cards
- Memory Smart Cards
- Microprocessor Smart Cards
SMART CARD Market, by Component
- Memory Based
- Microcontroller Based
SMART CARD Market by, End-Use Industry
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
SMART CARDMarket by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the smart card market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the smart card market?
- What are the evolving applications of smart card market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the smart card market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Report Audience
- Smart Card Market Providers
- Smart Card Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers
- End-Users of Varied Segments of Smart Card Market
- Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
