The Global Packaging Printing Market is estimated to reach USD 526.9 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The packaging printing market is growing on the grounds of rising popularity of the online shopping among the potential population along with the escalating demand for more attractive printing options from various end-users. In addition to this, ongoing developments for better packaging solution is projected to propel the market growth. On the flip side, strict mandates imposed by the regulatory authorities especially for food packaging printing is likely to impact the market growth negatively.

Packaging is extremely important for all types of products, which helps in increasing its shelf-life, minimizing interference of the external factors, and also offers ease in transportation. Apart from this, it is also used to drive the attention of the population through printing the product related information, which can be used for the product branding. Due to this advantages, the packaging printing is widely used in the various industries including pharmaceuticals, personal care, food and beverage and cosmetic.

Some key players of the market E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company, Xerox Corporation, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd, HP Inc., Canon, Inc., Mondi Group, WS Packaging Group Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, Quad/Graphics Inc. and Duncan Printing Group among others.

Packaging Printing Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global packaging printing market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into lithography printing, flexography printing, digital printing, rotogravure printing, and silkscreen printing. By material, the packaging printing market is segmented into paper and board, plastics, metal, glass and others. By end-use industry, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, electronics, and others.

Packaging Printing Market: Report Scope

The report on this market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

List of the leading companies operating in the Packaging Printing market include:

I. Du Pont Nemours and Company (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Xerox Corporation

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd

HP Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Mondi Group

WS Packaging Group Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Duncan Printing Group

Packaging Printing Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Packaging Printing Market, by Technology

Lithography Printing

Flexography Printing

Digital Printing

Rotogravure Printing

Silkscreen Printing

Packaging Printing Market, by Material

Paper and Board

Plastics

Metal

Glass

Others

Packaging Printing Market, by End-User Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Electronics

Others

Packaging Printing Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the Packaging Printing Market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the Packaging Printing Market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the Packaging Printing Market?

What are the evolving applications of Packaging Printing Market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the Packaging Printing Market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the Packaging Printing Market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

