Lithium Ion Battery Market by Material Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide), by Power Capacity (0 to 3000 mAh, 3000 to 10000 mAh), by Type (Pouch,Button) by End Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024

Lithium Ion Battery Market: Summary

The global lithium ion battery market is estimated to reach USD 76.80 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.4%. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and growing demand for consumer electronic and portable devices are expected to drive the lithium ion battery market during the forcasting period. Requirement of protection. Safety issues related to transporation and storage of batteries is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increasing renewable energy sector is expected to become an opportunity for global market during the forecast period.

Lithium ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery contains high-energy density and large number of discharged cycles to provide suitable power for various consumer electronic devices and electric vehicles. When lithium ion battery is discharging, lithium ions moves from anode to cathode and when its charging, the ion particals moves in the opposite direction. Some advantages of lithium ion battery are self discharge, low maintainence, high energy density, and varity of type as per requirement. Some key players in the global market are Panasonic Corporation, LG Chemicals Ltd, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, Hitachi Chemicals Co Ltd, and Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co.,Ltd among others.

Lithium Ion Battery Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into lithium cobalt oxide(LiCoO2), lithium manganese oxide (LiMn2O4), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (LiNiMnCoO2), lithium iron phosphate(LiFePO4), lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (LiNiCoAlO2), and lithium titanate (Li2TiO3). By power capacity, the global market is segmented into 0 to 3000 mAh, 3000 to 10000 mAh, 10000 to 60000 mAh, and more than 60000 mAh. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cylindrical type, prismatic type, button type, and pouch type. By end use industry, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and aerospace and defense.

Lithium Ion Battery Market: Report Scope

The report on the lithium-ion battery market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Report Features Specifics Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years 2017-2024 Base Year for Market Calculation 2018 Forecasted Period 2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024) Measured Units Value (USD Million) Segments Included Material, power capacity, type, and end use industry Regional Coverage Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America

Lithium Ion Battery Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Lithium Ion Battery Market by Material

Lithium Cobalt Oxide(LiCoO2)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2)

Lithium Iron Phosphate(LiFePO4)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LiNiCoAlO2)

Lithium Titanate (Li2TiO3)

Lithium Ion Battery Market, by Power Capacity

0 to 3000 mAh

3000 to 10000 mAh

10000 to 60000 mAh

More than 60000 mAh

Lithium Ion Battery Market, by Type

Cylindrical type

Prismatic type

Button type

Pouch type

Lithium Ion Battery Market, End-Use Industry

Consumer Electronics Laptops Smartphones Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Portable Devices Others

Automotive Plug-In Electric Vehicles Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Industrial Mining Smart Grid and Renewable Power Generation Container Cranes Others

Aerospace and Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Military Aviation Commercial Aviation



Lithium Ion Battery Market by Region

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Norway Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



