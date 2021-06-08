Laboratory Automation Systems Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Laboratory Automation Systems Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global laboratory automation systems market was valued at about $4.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.59 billion at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2022.

The laboratory automation systems market consists of sales of laboratory automation systems and related services. The laboratory automation system speedup the processes such as, drug discovery, vaccine production, and others. Laboratory automation systems include clinical laboratory machines, equipment, and instruments, which analyze and automate many samples in the laboratory with minimal human intervention. The laboratory automation system market includes robots, conveyors, computer hardware & software, machine vision and others.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2560&type=smp

Major players in the market are Tecan Group, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher

The laboratory automation systems market growth is limited due to severe shortage of skilled and trained healthcare professionals for operating the advanced laboratory equipment which requires specialized skillsets. These skillsets are limited to some hospitals, research organizations and medical equipment companies in the USA and Europe, this is expected to be a major restraint on the market. As of 2018, 40% of the healthcare industry was facing difficulties in hiring for process development staff due to shortage of talent.

The hospital laboratories are increasingly adopting RFID technology for laboratory automation systems due to its better productivity and product quality, reduced costs for technology, error reduction, faster delivery of samples and reduced human intervention. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is an automatic system of identification based on wireless communication, consisting of a tag and a reader which can communicate through radio frequency. RFID technology is similar to bar code technology, but is more beneficial as it can perform some additional functions and actions automatically without human intervention than bar code technology. A RFID system is equipped with a transponder, transceiver, and a data processing unit to meet enhanced identification and tracking requirements in hospital laboratories.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2560

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald