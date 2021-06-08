Fleet Management Market by Element (Solutions, Services), by Fleet Type (Commercial Fleet, Passenger Cars) And by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024

Fleet Management Market: Summary

The global fleet management market is estimated to grow from USD 15.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 32.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.4%. The factors responsible for the growth of the fleet management market include increasing focus on operational efficiency and supportive governmental regulations. Other supportive factors include significant growth in fleet management solutions owing to declining IoT connectivity costs and increasing emphasis on cloud computing and data analytics. The market is expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.



Fleet Management Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global Fleet Management market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. The primary types/elements of Global Fleet Management that are covered in the report include by Solutions and by Services. For opportunity analysis, the end-users/application that are covered in the report are Commercial Fleets and Passenger Cars. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Fleet Management Market: Report Scope

The report on the Fleet Management Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market synopsis, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Report Features Specifics Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years 2017-2024 Base Year for Market Calculation 2018 Forecasted Period 2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024) Measured Units Value (USD Million) Segments Included Element, Fleet Type, and Region Regional Coverage APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America

Companies Covered

Geotab (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)*

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)* Donlen Corporation

Automotive Rentals Inc.

Inseego Corp

Teletrac Navman

Omnitracs

Trimble

Verizon Connect

Wheels, Inc.

Mix Telematics

Other Key Companies

Fleet Management Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Fleet Management Market by Element

Solutions Operations Management Tracking and Geofencing Routing and Scheduling Fleet Maintenance and Diagnostics Performance Management Driver Management Fuel Management Fleet Analytics Others

Services Professional Services Consulting Operation Support & Maintenance



Fleet Management Market by Fleet Type

Commercial Fleet

Passenger Cars

Fleet Management Market by Region

APAC China Japan South Korea India Indonesia Rest of APAC

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the Fleet Management Market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the Fleet Management Market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving Types of the Fleet Management Market?

What are the evolving Applications of Fleet Management Market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the Fleet Management Market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the Fleet Management Market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Report Audience

Fleet Management Market Providers

Fleet Management Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers

End-Users of varied segments of Fleet Management Market

Government bodies and Intellectual Institutions

Associations and Industrial Organizations

Research & Consulting Service Providers

Research & Development Organizations

Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms

