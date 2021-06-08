Biometrics System Market by Type (Unimodal and Multimodal), by Biometric Sensor (Physiological and Behavioral), by Component( Hardware and Software) by End Use industry (Military & Defnse, Corporates), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024

Biometrics System Market: Summary

The global biometrics system market is estimated to reach USD 66.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.6%. Increasing adoption of creating biometric identities of citizens is expected to drive the biometrics system market during the forecast period. However, high implementation and maintenance cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Ear shape thermography based biometric system is expected to become an opportunity for biometrics system market.

Biometric systemis one of the most prominent system in terms of identifying and authenticating the individuals in very short period. Biometric systems depends on particular data about unique biological traits in order to work effectively.Contrary to passwords biometric data cannot be exchanged or forged. Some key players in Biometric System are NEC Corporation, Gemalto NV, ASSA Abloy AB, id3 Technologies, and Idemia, among others.

Biometrics System Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global biometrics system market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into unimodal and multimodal. By biometric sensor, the biometrics system market is segmented into physiological and behavioral. By component, biometrics system market is segmented into hardware and software. By end use industry, biometrics system market is segmented into law enforcement and public security, military and defense, civil identification, healthcare and subsidies, corporate, and commercial applications.

Biometrics System Market: Report Scope

The report on the biometrics system market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Report Features Specifics Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years 2017-2024 Base Year for Market Calculation 2018 Forecasted Period 2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024) Measured Units Value (USD Million) Segments Included Type, Biometric Sensor, Component, End use Industry Regional Coverage Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America

Companies Covered

NEC Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) Gemalto NV

ASSA Abloy AB

id3 Technologies

IDEMIA

Aware, Inc.

Innovatrics

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Precise Biometrics

Other Key Companies

Biometrics System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Biometrics System Market by Type

Unimodal

Multimodal

Biometrics System Market, by Biometric Sensor

Physiological Fingerprint Recognition Face Recognition Iris Recognition DNA Matching Vein Pattern Recognition

Behavioral Voice Recognition Signature Recognition



Biometrics System Market by Component

Hardware Readers Scanners Cameras

Software Cloud Base Software Development Kit (SDK)



Biometrics System Market by End Use Industry

Law Enforcement and Public Security

Military and Defense

Civil Identification

Healthcare and Subsidies

Corporate

Commercial Applications

Biometrics System Market by Region

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Spain The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



