Aircraft Gearbox Market by Type ( Accessory Gearbox, Reduction Gearbox, Actuation Gearbox ) by Application ( Engine and Airframe), by End User ( Military Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, and others ) by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & South America) – Global Forecast From 2019 To 2024

Aircraft Gearbox Market: Summary

The global Aircraft Gearbox market is estimated to reach USD 4.9 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.2%. Increase demand of new aircrafts and increase in demand for lightweight aircraft Components is expected to drive the aircraft gearbox market during the forecast period. However, Engine limitations at high altitudes is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increased investments in research and development of open rotor engine configuration, investments in the area of geared turbofan engine is growing and demand in fuel efficient and more environmentally friendly vehicles is expected to become an opportunity for aircraft gearbox market.

Gearbox is a part of transmission system placed along with shafts for changing rotational speed. In aircraft transmissions, gearbox is use for reducing or inceasing the speed from one point to another. Gearbox is frequently used for military aircrafts, commercial aircrafts, helicopters, and business & general aviation among others. Some key players in aircraft gearbox are Safran, Liebherr Group, United Technologies, Rexnord Corporation, and Triumph Group among others.

Aircraft Gearbox Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global aircraft gearbox market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. Based on type, the aircraft gearbox market can be segmented into accessory gearbox, reduction gearbox, actuation gearbox, tail motor gearbox, auxiliary power unit (APU) gearbox and others. The segmentation by Application includes engine and airframe. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa , with individual country-level analysis.

Aircraft Gearbox Market: Report Scope

The report on the aircraft gearbox market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Report Features Specifics Historical/Estimated/Forecasted Market Size Years 2017-2024 Base Year for Market Calculation 2018 Forecasted Period 2019-2024 (2019 estimated year, forecasted up to 2024) Measured Units Value (USD Million) Volume (Units) Segments Included Type, Application, End User and Region Regional Coverage Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America

Companies Covered

Safran

Liebherr Group

United Technologies

Rexnord Corporation

Triumph Group

PBS Group, a. s.

CEF Industries, LLC.

AERO GEAR

Northstar Aerospace

AERO GEARBOX INTERNATIONAL

Other Key Companies

AIRCRAFT GEARBOX Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Aircraft Gearbox Market by Type

Accessory Gearbox

Reduction Gearbox

Actuation Gearbox

Tail Motor Gearbox

Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Gearbox

Others

Aircraft Gearbox Market, by Application

Engine

Turboprop Turboshaft Turbofan Turbojet Ramjet



Airframe

Aircraft Gearbox Market by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Turkey Rest of Europe

Middle East Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the aircraft gearbox market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the aircraft gearbox market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the aircraft gearbox market?

What are the evolving applications of aircraft gearbox market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the aircraft gearbox market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the aircraft gearbox market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Report Audience

Aircraft Gearbox Market Providers

Aircraft Gearbox Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers

End-Users of Varied Segments of Aircraft Gearbox Market

Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions

Associations and Industrial Organizations

Research & Consulting Service Providers

Research & Development Organizations

Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms

