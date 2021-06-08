Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2024

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Summary

The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is estimated to reach USD 122.91 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9%. Increase demand while comfort for driving, high demand for safety features and government regulations regarding safety systems is expected to drive the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market during the forecast period. However, Expensive and availability limited to premium vehicles is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand in driving reliability & innovation in automotive safety and demand of autonomous vehicle is expected to become an opportunity for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market.

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is an electronic system which is designed to assist a driver in the process of driving, making the experience safe, and comfortable. The computerized ADAS system in the vehicle is shown to reduce road casualties by lessening human error. Safety features are designed to avoid crashes and accidents by offering technologies to avoid accidents by executing safeguards and taking over control of the vehicle. Some key players in ADAS are Autoliv Inc., Bosch Limited, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., and HELLA GmbH & Co. among others.

Based on system, the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market can be segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning systems (IDWS), forward collision warning systems (FCWS), traffic sign recognition system (TSRS), tire pressure monitoring systems (TMPS), night vision system (NVS), pedestrian detection system (PDS), and others. The segmentation by components includes camera, LiDAR sensor, radar sensor, laser, infrared sensors, vision sensor, ultrasonic sensor. The segmentation by vehicle type includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with individual country-level analysis.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market by System

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDW)

Forward Collision Warning Systems (FCW)

Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR)

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TMPS)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

Parking Assistance System (PAS)

Others

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Components

Camera

LiDAR Sensor

Radar Sensor

Laser

Infrared Sensor

Vision Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial vehicles

Buses

Trucks

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

