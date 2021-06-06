Drugs for Immunotherapy Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The Business Research Company’s Drugs for Immunotherapy Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global drugs for immunotherapy market was valued at about $134.95 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $222.3 billion at a CAGR of 13.3% through 2022.

The drugs for immunotherapy market consists of sales of immunotherapy drugs. Immunotherapy drugs help the immune system to fight cancer by stimulating the immune system of the body and generate an immune response aiding the production of antibodies.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2559&type=smp

Major players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.

The immunotherapy drugs market is being driven by rising incidences of cancer globally. The major causes for most cancers include obesity, smoking, alcohol, improper eating habits. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The Cancer Research UK predicts that there will be 27.5 million new cases of cancer each year by 2040. The rising incidences of cancer are expected to increase the demand for immunotherapy drugs driving market growth.

The high cost of immunotherapy drugs is acting as a restraint on the drugs for immunotherapy market as less number of patients can afford the treatment. Immunotherapy drugs are expensive as drugs are made specifically for each patient and investment costs in the research and development are high. For instance, Novartis’ Kymriah and Gilead Sciences’ Yescarta are two immunotherapy treatments that cost between $373,000 and $475,000 per patient depending on the type of cancer. The Yervoy (ipilimumab) drug from Bristol-Myers Squibb, for the treatment of melanoma, a type of skin cancer costs $120,000 per course of treatment. The high cost of immunotherapy drugs make it unaffordable, thereby affecting market growth.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2559

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald