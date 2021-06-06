Car-Sharing 2020 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025

Car-Sharing Market 2020

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the Global Car-Sharing market is estimated to have a huge compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2025.

With the increasing number of cars becoming a problem, Car-sharing is a system that can help both people and the environment in many ways. It is a membership-based, self-service system consisting of a web of stations and vehicles.

Contrary to the traditional vehicle owning, vehicles in this system are owned by a separate organization or individuals. The vehicles are shared by users for short periods of time based on their requirements.

There is a change in people’s mindset and car-sharing is a trend that is growing fast in many places. The trend is developing into a globalized industry which is beneficial environmentally, financially and socially.

Market by Top Car-Sharing Companies, this report covers

Car2Go

Communauto

Enterprise CarShare

Liftshare.com

Zipcar

City Hop

E-Car

eHi

GoGet Car Share

Mobility CarSharing

Modo – The Car Co-op

Zoom

The new technology is giving rise to a number of new changes which is boosting up the car-sharing market growth. Many industries are integrating vehicle access and reservation systems to vehicles to provide importance to the car-sharing market.

The advantages such as vehicle access system and the reservation system in the car-sharing technique the users to freeze their vehicles as per their requirements.

The disadvantages such as poor transportation infrastructure are aiding to the growth of the car-sharing market. But the car-sharing technique is still not popular in regions such as India, Turkey, and Africa.

The problem of growing traffic congestion is making the users not to choose private cars as a mode of transport. The parking issues in many public and private places is also encouraging people to choose car-sharing as an option for transport.

This report studies the global Car-Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car-Sharing development in the United States, Europe and China.

Global Car-Sharing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025: Segmental Analysis

The report categorised based on the product type consists of P2P, Station-Based, Free-Floating segments.

The report based on the Application can be split into Business, Private segments.

Global Car-Sharing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025: Regional Analysis

The global car-sharing market categorised by Regions/Countries includes the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

The report is based on factors such as global Car-Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The report also aims to show the key players and analyze their development plan and strategies. The report also aims to define, describe and forecast the global car-sharing market by product type, market and key regions.

