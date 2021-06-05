Cloud Collaboration Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017-2025

Market Analysis:

The global cloud collaboration market was valued at USD 22.90 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 61.31 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Cloud collaboration is a way of sharing and co-authoring computer files through the use of cloud computing. Cloud collaboration technologies allow users to upload, comment and collaborate on documents where they can then be accessed by others. Cloud collaboration helps to improve organizations, increases the number of participants, improves access to large files, and real-time updates.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059507

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased workforce productivity and savings

1.2 Growing trends of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High dependency on internet

2.2 Concerns for data security

Market Segmentation:

The global cloud collaboration market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, verticals, organization size, and region.

1. Global Cloud Collaboration Market, by Component:

1.1 Solution

1.1.1 Document Management System

1.1.2 Project and Team Management

1.1.3 Enterprise Social Collaboration

1.1.4 Unified Communication and Collaboration

1.2 Service

1.2.1 Consulting, Training, and Integration

1.2.2 Support and Maintenance

View Source Of Related Reports:

Cloud Collaboration Market

Video As A service Market

Telecom Cloud Billing Market

Telecom Cloud Billing Market

Wi-Fi As A Service Market

Cloud-Based PLM Market

2. Global Cloud Collaboration Market, by Deployment Model:

2.1 Private Cloud

2.2 Public Cloud

2.3 Hybrid Cloud

3. Global Cloud Collaboration Market, by Vertical:

3.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences

3.2 Government and Public Sector

3.3 Media and Entertainment

3.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

3.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

3.6 Transportation and Distribution

3.7 Others

4. Global Cloud Collaboration Market, by Organization Size:

4.1 Large Companies

4.2 Small and Mid-sized Companies

5. Global Cloud Collaboration Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM

2. Google Inc.

3. Salesforce.Com, Inc.

4. Oracle Corporation

5. Box, Inc.

6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

7. Intralinks Holdings, Inc.

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Mitel Networks Corporation

10. Jive Software, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059507

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Cloud Collaboration Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald