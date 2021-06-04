Clear Aligners Market is expected to reach US$ 7,665.49 Mn in 2027

According to new market research titled ‘Clear Aligners Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Distribution Channels, and Age.’ The global clear aligners market is projected to reach US$ 7,665.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,953.10 Mn in 2018. The clear aligners market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019-2027. The report presents trends predominating in the global clear aligners market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global clear aligners market, based on the type, was segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and poly-vinyl chloride (PVC). In 2018, the polyurethane plastic segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the polyurethane plastic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. Technological development in polyurethane plastic and its high acceptance by dentists are the significant factors driving the growth of the segment. The other significant factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of polyurethane plastic clear aligners in the future.

The significant factors fuelling the market growth are growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and an increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures. However, the high cost of clear aligners is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The clear aligners market majorly consists of players such as Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, 3M, Henry Schein, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., Great Lakes Dental Technologies, SCHEU DENTAL GmbH, TP Orthodontics, Inc., and DynaFlex among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in June 2019, Danaher expanded its dental business under the name of Envista Holdings Corporation.

Dental and oral conditions affect people once in their lifetime. A single toothache causes discomfort, pain, and disfigurement. As per the Global Burden of Diseases Study in 2016, oral diseases have affected approximately 3.58 billion people across the world. Dental diseases include dental caries. The prevalence of dental and oral conditions is rising across the region, such as crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, crossbites, spaces between teeth, teeth overcrowding, and the treatment of temporomandibular disorders (TMD). The significant factors for dental problems include periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. According to the Canadian Association of Orthodontists data, more than 4 million people in Canada and the US are taking treatment from an orthodontic specialist. Also, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, around 31.6% population had untreated dental caries during 2013-2016 in the US. In a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2019, Africa resulted in the highest prevalence of Class I (90%) malocclusion. However, the prevalence of Class II malocclusions (7.5%) was lowest. The maximum incidence of Class II, Class III, and open bite malocclusions was stated in Europe (31.95%), Asia (5.76%), and Africa (8.3%), respectively.

Global Clear Aligners Market – By Type

Polyurethane Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Global Clear Aligners Market – By Distribution Channels

Direct Sales

Laboratories

Others

Global Clear Aligners Market – By Age

Adults

Teenager

