Rare Earth Metals Market 2019 by Services, Solution, Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2026

In 2018, the market size of Rare Earth Metals Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rare Earth Metals .

This report studies the global market size of Rare Earth Metals , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Rare Earth Metals Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Rare Earth Metals history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Rare Earth Metals market, the following companies are covered:

market participants in China and other APEJ countries during the past decade. The majority of the consumers of rare earth metals are dependent on Chinese rare earth output, which is boosting the China market for rare earth metals.

Neodymium is projected to lead the rare earth metals market over the forecast period in the APEJ region

In APEJ, the Neodymium segment is projected to gain a massive 270 basis points in market share by 2026 as compared to that in 2016. The Neodymium segment in the APEJ rare earth metals market is projected to increase 2.8X and be valued at more than US$ 2,200 Mn by the end of 2026. This segment is estimated to create about 42% of the incremental $ opportunity in the APEJ rare earth metals market by the end of 2026.

