Snack Pellets Market Enhancement and Growth Rate Analysis 2020 to 2026 | BASF, DOW, Huntsman, Isothane, Chemtura, Wanhua, Others

The market intelligence report on the Snack Pellets market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Snack Pellets market was valued at USD 1.97 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. With rapidly changing consumer lifestyles, the demand for processed and convenience foods is rising. The increase in disposable incomes is further boosting the consumer spending on food consumption and establishing a healthy snacking trend in the market. A significant change is the shift from home-made breakfasts to ready-to-eat snack alternatives. Such factors combined are boosting the growth of this market.

Key participants include BASF, Eastman, Evonik, BYK Additives, Dow, Cabot, Allnex, Münzing, Arkema, Honeywell, Momentive. Others

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Snack Pellets market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Potato

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Multigrain

Others

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Laminated

Tridimensional

Die-Face

Gelatinized

Flavour (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Plain

Flavored

Nutritional

Technique (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Single-Screw Extruder

Twin-Screw Extruder

Further key findings from the report suggest

The multigrain category under the type segmentation is the most prominent within the market. The segment is growing because of rising consumer focus on healthy snacking and low-fat content in snacks. By form, the gelatinized segment held the largest market share in 2018. It is expected to dominate the market because of its benefits over other forms of pellets, such as a uniform thickness. The die-face segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the period of forecast. The reason behind the fast-paced growth is the scope of diversity and creativity in offering new shapes and textures to snacks. By technique, the single-screw extruder segment is expected to register the largest share in this market. Single screw extruders enable production of complex extruded snack food products, that are witnessing a high demand. The twin-screw extruder segment is expected to register a modest rate of growth due to increasing applicability and enhanced technical ability to produce different shapes of snack pellets…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

