Global Carnauba Wax Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis, Business Growth, Applications, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2023
Global Carnauba Wax Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of the market.
Carnauba Wax is also known as Ceara Wax or Brazil Wax. It is a plant wax obtained from the leaves of the carnauba tree (Coperniciacerifera) of Brazil. Pure Carnauba wax has the highest melting point and is usually known as the hardest commercial wax. In natural state pure Carnauba Wax is much harder than concrete. When the wax is exposed to water it swells and closes its pores. It has ability to retain oil and is glossy.
The global Carnauba Wax market was estimated at USD$ 254.6 Million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach USD$ 302.3 Million by 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 3.49% between 2017 and 2021. Carnauba wax is used as food-grade polish and as hardening or gelling agent. The wax may be yellow or brownish in color reliant on the age of the leaves and the quality of processing and is flaky. The major components of wax are esters of long-chain alcohols and acids. The wax melts at temperature around 85oC (185oF). It is an alternative to bee wax and a main ingredient in the vegan cosmetics industry.
Carnauba wax market is highly influenced by the favorable regulations enforced by the regulatory agencies such as European Union (EU) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The industry is highly dependent on the raw materials which form a major part of the operational cost for the manufacturers. The raw material is supplied majorly by the farmers and landholders, employing primitive techniques for wax extraction. However, in some cases, the manufacturers may be backward integrated to the extraction of raw materials.
Carnauba wax is the purest form of the product and has high demand in niche applications such and pharmaceutical and food products. It is also used in the manufacturing of premium automotive wax formulations, which are used for enhancing the shine of automotive bodies and increasing their aesthetic appeal. Increasing demand for the product in fruit coatings is expected to drive the demand for the product.
The automotive application accounts for a significant share of the industry on account of high demand premium shine wax. The demand in the pharmaceutical industry is limited to its use in coating tablets and capsules for timed release of drugs. The cosmetics industry is expected to drive the market growth owing to high demand for cosmetics, primarily in Asia Pacific and Europe.
Carnauba Wax Report by Material, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
The report firstly introduced the Carnauba Wax basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Table of Contents
Part I Carnauba Wax Industry Overview
Chapter One Carnauba Wax Industry Overview
1.1 Carnauba Wax Definition
1.2 Carnauba Wax Classification Analysis
1.2.1 Carnauba Wax Main Classification Analysis
1.2.2 Carnauba Wax Main Classification Share Analysis
1.3 Carnauba Wax Application Analysis
1.3.1 Carnauba Wax Main Application Analysis
1.3.2 Carnauba Wax Main Application Share Analysis
1.4 Carnauba Wax Industry Chain Structure Analysis
1.5 Carnauba Wax Industry Development Overview
1.5.1 Carnauba Wax Product History Development Overview
1.5.1 Carnauba Wax Product Market Development Overview
1.6 Carnauba Wax Global Market Comparison Analysis
1.6.1 Carnauba Wax Global Import Market Analysis
1.6.2 Carnauba Wax Global Export Market Analysis
1.6.3 Carnauba Wax Global Main Region Market Analysis
1.6.4 Carnauba Wax Global Market Comparison Analysis
1.6.5 Carnauba Wax Global Market Development Trend Analysis
Chapter Two Carnauba Wax Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis
2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis
2.1.1 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost
2.1.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Carnauba Wax Analysis
2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis
2.2.1 Down Stream Market Analysis
2.2.2 Down Stream Demand Analysis
2.2.3 Down Stream Market Trend Analysis
Part II Asia Carnauba Wax Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)
Chapter Three Asia Carnauba Wax Market Analysis
3.1 Asia Carnauba Wax Product Development History
3.2 Asia Carnauba Wax Competitive Landscape Analysis
3.3 Asia Carnauba Wax Market Development Trend
Chapter Four 2014-2019 Asia Carnauba Wax Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
4.1 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Production Overview
4.2 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Production Market Share Analysis
4.3 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Demand Overview
4.4 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Supply Demand and Shortage
4.5 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Import Export Consumption
4.6 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Chapter Five Asia Carnauba Wax Key Manufacturers Analysis
5.1 Company A
5.1.1 Company Profile
5.1.2 Product Picture and Specification
5.1.3 Product Application Analysis
5.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
5.1.5 Contact Information
5.2 Company B
5.2.1 Company Profile
5.2.2 Product Picture and Specification
5.2.3 Product Application Analysis
5.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
5.2.5 Contact Information
5.3 Company C
5.3.1 Company Profile
5.3.2 Product Picture and Specification
5.3.3 Product Application Analysis
5.3.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
5.3.5 Contact Information
5.4 Company D
5.4.1 Company Profile
5.4.2 Product Picture and Specification
5.4.3 Product Application Analysis
5.4.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
5.4.5 Contact Information
…
…
Chapter Six Asia Carnauba Wax Industry Development Trend
6.1 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Production Overview
6.2 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Production Market Share Analysis
6.3 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Demand Overview
6.4 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Supply Demand and Shortage
6.5 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Import Export Consumption
6.6 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Part III North American Carnauba Wax Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)
Chapter Seven North American Carnauba Wax Market Analysis
7.1 North American Carnauba Wax Product Development History
7.2 North American Carnauba Wax Competitive Landscape Analysis
7.3 North American Carnauba Wax Market Development Trend
Chapter Eight 2014-2019 North American Carnauba Wax Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
8.1 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Production Overview
8.2 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Production Market Share Analysis
8.3 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Demand Overview
8.4 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Supply Demand and Shortage
8.5 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Import Export Consumption
8.6 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Chapter Nine North American Carnauba Wax Key Manufacturers Analysis
9.1 Company A
9.1.1 Company Profile
9.1.2 Product Picture and Specification
9.1.3 Product Application Analysis
9.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
9.1.5 Contact Information
9.2 Company B
9.2.1 Company Profile
9.2.2 Product Picture and Specification
9.2.3 Product Application Analysis
9.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
9.2.5 Contact Information
…
…
Chapter Ten North American Carnauba Wax Industry Development Trend
10.1 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Production Overview
10.2 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Production Market Share Analysis
10.3 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Demand Overview
10.4 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Supply Demand and Shortage
10.5 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Import Export Consumption
10.6 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Part IV Europe Carnauba Wax Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)
Chapter Eleven Europe Carnauba Wax Market Analysis
11.1 Europe Carnauba Wax Product Development History
11.2 Europe Carnauba Wax Competitive Landscape Analysis
11.3 Europe Carnauba Wax Market Development Trend
Chapter Twelve 2014-2019 Europe Carnauba Wax Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
12.1 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Production Overview
12.2 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Production Market Share Analysis
12.3 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Demand Overview
12.4 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Supply Demand and Shortage
12.5 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Import Export Consumption
12.6 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Chapter Thirteen Europe Carnauba Wax Key Manufacturers Analysis
13.1 Company A
13.1.1 Company Profile
13.1.2 Product Picture and Specification
13.1.3 Product Application Analysis
13.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
13.1.5 Contact Information
13.2 Company B
13.2.1 Company Profile
13.2.2 Product Picture and Specification
13.2.3 Product Application Analysis
13.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value
13.2.5 Contact Information
…
…
Chapter Fourteen Europe Carnauba Wax Industry Development Trend
14.1 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Production Overview
14.2 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Production Market Share Analysis
14.3 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Demand Overview
14.4 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Supply Demand and Shortage
14.5 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Import Export Consumption
14.6 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Part V Carnauba Wax Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility
Chapter Fifteen Carnauba Wax Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis
15.1 Carnauba Wax Marketing Channels Status
15.2 Carnauba Wax Marketing Channels Characteristic
15.3 Carnauba Wax Marketing Channels Development Trend
15.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy
15.3 New Project Investment Proposals
Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis
16.1 China Macroeconomic Environment Analysis
16.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis
16.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis
16.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis
16.5 Global Economic Environmental Analysis
Chapter Seventeen Carnauba Wax New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
17.1 Carnauba Wax Market Analysis
17.2 Carnauba Wax Project SWOT Analysis
17.3 Carnauba Wax New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Part VI Global Carnauba Wax Industry Conclusions
Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Carnauba Wax Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
18.1 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Production Overview
18.2 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Production Market Share Analysis
18.3 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Demand Overview
18.4 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Supply Demand and Shortage
18.5 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Import Export Consumption
18.6 2014-2019 Carnauba Wax Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Chapter Nineteen Global Carnauba Wax Industry Development Trend
19.1 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Production Overview
19.2 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Production Market Share Analysis
19.3 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Demand Overview
19.4 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Supply Demand and Shortage
19.5 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Import Export Consumption
19.6 2019-2023 Carnauba Wax Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin
Chapter Twenty Global Carnauba Wax Industry Research Conclusions
