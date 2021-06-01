Live Cell Imaging Market is expected to progress at healthy CAGR of 9.1% between 2019 and 2026

The market intelligence report on the Insulin Delivery Devices market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

Based on the analysis, the global live cell imaging market was valued at USD 1.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.76 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.1%. A technique to study live cells with the help of images obtained from imaging systems such as high content screening systems and microscopes is termed live cell imaging. Live cell imaging techniques allow scientists to observe cell structures and processes in real time, and over time. Moreover, the spatial resolution of light microscopy allows observing subcellular structures, by using a range of fluorescent probes. Besides, since live cell imaging is less prone to experimental artifacts, it usually provides more reliable and relevant information than fixed cell microscopy.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss, Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, PerkinElmer and Molecular Devices.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Insulin Delivery Devices market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Instruments Microscopes Cell analyzers Image capturing

Consumables

Software

Other

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cell Biology

Stem Cells

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery

Other

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET)

Time lapse Microscopy

Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP)

High content screening (HCS)

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other

Further key findings from the report suggest

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease is predictable to increase by 57% by the year 2020. Increasing prevalence of chronic disease demanding higher & quicker diagnostic facilities boost the growth of live cell imaging market

Based on the product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumable, and software used in live cell imaging. Instrument segment dominated the market with market share of roughly 39.1%, which was followed by the consumables

Merck launched a new microfluidic system, CellASIC ONIX2, intended to be used for live cell imaging. The product is perceived to offer better cell manipulation techniques and stable imaging conditions. Such product launches are likely to prosper the growth of live cell imaging market

Owing to the increasing number of researchers working on molecular interaction networks, cell biology dominated the application segment with a market share of around, 43.3%…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Reasons to buy Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report: –

Information provided in the report assists companies in making well-informed executive decisions with a comprehensive understanding of the Insulin Delivery Devices market scenario and trends.

Assists companies in implementing lucrative expansion strategies by offering information relating to the projected fluctuations in sales performance and supplier prices.

Enables IT enterprises in capitalizing on the latest market trends and accurate insights into the Insulin Delivery Devices Market, arming them with essential information and other significant concerns of the industry.

It allows readers to make favorable investments by tracing the substantial focus areas highlighted by survey takers in 2018.

