Global Medical Membranes Market Research Study 2019| Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Market Share | Reports and Data

The market intelligence report on the Medical Membranes market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

Trends – The increase in the demand for High-Purity Selective Separation

The Global medical membranes market is forecast to reach USD 4.25 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The primary use of medical membranes is in separation techniques, in which, it is used for separation, concentration, and purification purposes. Elementary factors like the rising popularity of Dialysis Procedures over Renal transplants, expansion of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry and the increase in the demand for High-Purity Selective Separation are propelling the expansion of the market.

Key participants include Sartorius Ag, Asahi Kasei Corporation, 3M Company, Pall Corporation, Merck Millipore (Emd Millipore), Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment, Ge Healthcare, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Koch Membrane Systems and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Medical Membranes market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Modified Acrylics

Others

Scope Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Diagnostic use

Therapeutic use

Process Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Microfiltration (MF)

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Nanofiltration (NF)

Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Diagnostic use

Therapeutic use

Hemodialysis

Pharmaceutical Filtration

Iv Infusion & Sterile Filtration

Drug Delivery

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G System has been a milestone in this market. It was recently launched, making delivery of insulin simpler and easier.

Insulin pens are expected to grow at a rate of 9.2%. The expected launch of smart insulin pens in the year 2019 has sparked further interest in this market. Insulin pens have been proven to be easier at application and accessible. Thus, they dominate the market with a share of 50.8%.

Insulin Pumps are seen to be the fastest growing devices with the rising awareness. They are expected to register a growth rate of 11.2%.

With the advanced devices in the market, taking insulin at home has been made possible. Thus, the rising preference towards homecare has made it dominate the market. It registers a market share of 68% and continues to grow at a rate of 9.5%.

The availability of financial assistance facilities and the strong government support and initiatives to make Medical Membranes and medications affordable has been a big boost to the market…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

