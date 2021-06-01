Global Heavyduty Case Sealer Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Summary

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M

Klippenstein

Combi Packaging Systems

Loveshaw Europe

Arkansas Packaging

IPS Packaging

Elliott Manufacturing

First Packaging Systems Inc.

MSM PACKAGING SOLUTIONS

DEKKA

Crawfordpackaging

Schneider Packaging Equipment

OK International Corporation

PMC LTD.

Rocket Industrial

Alpha Industrial Supply

Market Overview

A case sealer, also referred to as box sealer, is used for sealing corrugated boxes. It is mostly deployed for assembling regular slotted containers (RSC). Adhesives, gummed tape or box sealing tape are also considered under case sealers. Fully automated and semi-automated are two different types of case sealers. Heavy duty case sealers are adhesives that are used for closing grooved boxes. Heavy duty case sealer are is gaining high popularity in the packaging industry as it offers high degree of reliability. The report states factors that are expected to control the expansion of the market.

Heavy duty case sealers are durable and consistent. Their global market is likely to capitalize on these features, as the desirability for them surge. They require low maintenance and assure greater reliability. Hence, cost-effectiveness of heavy duty case sealers is anticipated to promote the growth of its market. In addition, as the packaging process less time consuming and has reduced the requirement of the packaging industry. The integration of latest technologies in using heavy duty case sealers is expected to benefit its market growth.

The fourth revolution has led to the expansion of corporate space and have increased job opportunities. Rapid industrialization is triggering the need for effective heavy duty case sealer, as an increase in industrial, residential, and commercial activities have increased. In addition, the increase in the density of world population is surging the urban population. This has initiated several instructional activities, where heavy duty case sealer find potential use. In this report, the possible forces that are likely to contribute to the market is discussed. It also throws light on the market’s potential to expand in certain region. The report also states eminent key players, those who are likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the global market of heavy duty case sealer.

Segmental Analysis

The global market of heavy duty case sealer study is sectioned by application type and product type. Automation heavy duty case sealer and semi-automatic are two types segment of the market. The need for automation is surging, as the increase in demand for accuracy is rising. Hence, it is observed that automation heavy duty case sealer are gaining more popularity, which is likely to gain considerable traction for the market. The growing Apparel industry, food and beverage, hardware, and pharmaceutical among others are major application segments.

Regional Outlook

In Asia Pacific, the rise in need for urban population is significantly increasing constructional activities. In addition, the expansion of industrial space due to increase in number of factories or manufacturing plants, and corporate office is likely to increase the need for heavy duty case sealer. The APAC market is likely to capitalize on these opportunities. As industries grow, they are adopting better technologies to speed up their processes. Hence, the rise growing adoption of heavy duty case sealer in the hardware, followed by pharmaceutical and others, is expected to propel the Asia Pacific market in the coming year.

