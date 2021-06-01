Composite Pallet Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019 – 2027

Global Composite Pallet market report

As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Composite Pallet, and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Composite Pallet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Competitive Landscape

Pfeifer Group

Founded in 1948, Pfeifer Group is headquartered in Fabrikstrasse, Switzerland, Europe. The company manufactures and distributes a wide range of wood, and provides plywood, formwork girders, lumber, swan timber, pallet blocks, solid wood panels, and wood briquettes. In 2016, the company acquired Holzindustrie Chanovice s.r.o., a timber industry from its parent company, the Haas Group. The company has its production sites in Europe in Imst, Kundl, Unterbernbach, Uelzen, Lauterbach, Schlitz, Trhanov, and Chanovice.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Incorporated in 1952, Bastian Solutions, Inc. is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, the U.S. The company designs, produce, and sells material handling equipment as well as information systems connected with proven operational strategies. The company offers conveyors, lift, load, and work positioners, carts, dollies, trucks, and moving equipment, bins, totes, and pallets, workstations & workbenches, safety equipment & ergonomic matting, casters, storage, shelving, and racking, etc. Moreover, the company provides various technologies, such as order fulfillment, sortation, picking technologies, WMS & WCS, automated guided vehicles, and mobile robotics. The company provides it products and services to various industries, including industrial distribution, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, retail & apparel, and third party logistics. The company has presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

LOSCAM

Based in Hong Kong, China, LOSCAM has over 77 years of experience in designing and manufacturing returnable package handling solutions and equipment. The company offers pallets, cages, collars & lids, crates, bins, IBC, and transporting, distributing, and retailing products. It provides various solutions to its clients in retail, hardware, consumer products, automotive, agriculture, horticulture, and industrial sectors, globally. The company has offices in more than 23 countries across the Asia Pacific region.

Major companies operating in the global composite pallet market include Flo-Pallet Inc., Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co., ltd, RM2. International, LOSCAM, Schoeller Allibert, CABKA Group, German Plant Experience Pty Ltd (RHINO), Pfeifer Group, Bastian Solutions, Inc., and Millwood, Inc.

The global composite pallets market is fragmented, owing to the presence of various composite and wooden composite pallet manufacturers, pallet pooling firms, pallet recycling specialists, and pallet management companies. The level of competition between the payers in the market is high, and producers are focusing on introducing new technologies and providing personalized products to customers. Moreover, a number of payers are adopting strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain competitive edge in the global market.

Global Composite Pallet Market – Driver

Rising Consumer Spending on Infrastructural Activities

The global composite pallet market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast year due to rise in consumer expenditure on infrastructural activities and recovery of various industries, such as housing and construction. Moreover, improving global economy is driving consumer spending on construction and housing activities, which is likely to boost the demand for composite pallets in the near future.

Global Composite Pallet Market – Segmentation

The global composite pallet market can be segmented based on:

Application

Region

Composite Pallet Market, by Application

In terms of application, the global composite pallet market can be segregated into:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Metal & Machinery

Construction

Others

The report on the global composite pallet market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

The Composite Pallet market research addresses the following queries:

How does the global Composite Pallet market looks like in the next decade? How is the competition of the global Composite Pallet market distributed? Which end use segment will have the maximum share of the global Composite Pallet market by the end of 2029? Which governing bodies have granted approval to the application of Composite Pallet in xx industry? Which region currently holds the largest share of the global Composite Pallet market?

What information does the Composite Pallet market report consists of?

Production capacity of the Composite Pallet market during the historic year as well as forecast year.

Basic overview of the Composite Pallet , including definition, applications and manufacturing processes.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Key regions holding significant share in the global Composite Pallet market alongwith the important countries.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Composite Pallet market.

