Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales And Segmentation Analysis 2023

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global autonomous marine vehicles market was valued at about $2.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.63 billion at a CAGR of 11.8% through 2022. The autonomous marine vehicles market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Autonomous marine vehicles market consist of sales of autonomous marine vehicles. Autonomous marine vehicles are robotic equipment that travel below or on the surface of water, without requiring input from a human operator. The autonomous marine vehicles market is segmented into autonomous surface vehicles (which travel on the surface of the water) and autonomous underwater vehicles (which travel below the surface of the water).

The autonomous marine vehicles market is being driven by a rise in hydrographic, oceanographic and environmental surveys conducted globally. A hydrographic survey measures, describes and maps features that can be found underwater. The main purpose of conducting these surveys is to produce navigational charts essential for safe transit of vessels.

The vulnerability of ships to cyber threats due to automation is a major restraint for the autonomous marine vehicles market. This is mainly because cyberspace and its associated infrastructure are vulnerable to a versatile range of risks coming from cyber threats and attacks. The use of automation which negates the need for human intervention on ships and in ports increases the chances of security breaches.

The autonomous marine vehicles market is segmented into

Surface Vehicle Underwater Vehicle

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the autonomous marine vehicles market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the autonomous marine vehicles market are Asv Global/ASV Unmanned Marine Systems, Atlas Elektronik, Teledyne Technologies , ECA Group , Sea Robotics Inc.

