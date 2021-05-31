Subscription and Billing Management Market Evaluation, Development by High Firms, Developments by Varieties and Utility, Forecast to 2027 | Aria Systems, Avangate, Cerillion, Cleverbridge AG, Computer Sciences Corporation

Sameer Joshi

The subscription and billing management helps to handle billing, subscription, tracking invoicing customers for service and products. It helps the business owner to keep track of multiple accounts and invoices in one premise. Hence the adoption of the system rising that drives the growth for subscription and billing management market. Growing digitalization fuels the growth of the subscription and billing management market. Increasing enterprises around the world, also growing penetration of electronic devices for an advanced subscription management tool, leads to the growth of the subscription and billing management market.

What is the Dynamics of Subscription and Billing Management Market?

Subscription and billing management offers several solution such as pricing and quotation management, subscription order management, billing, and among others that drives the growth of the subscription and billing management market. The adoption of modern payment process by media and entertainment, public sector, retailers are heavily demanding for the subscription and billing management market. Additionally, a growing number of the organization, banking sector, financial services, healthcare, and among others, are expected to drive the growth of the subscription and billing management market.

What is the SCOPE of Subscription and Billing Management Market?

The “Global Subscription and Billing Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the subscription and billing management market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of subscription and billing management market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global subscription and billing management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading subscription and billing management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the subscription and billing management market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global subscription and billing management market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as subscription order management, billing mediation, pricing and quote management, financial customer care and dispute management, others. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, public sector and utilities, retail, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Subscription and Billing Management Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global subscription and billing management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The subscription and billing management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

