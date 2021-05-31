Stock Music Market Progress Prospects, Key Distributors, Future Situation Forecast to 2027 | 123RF, Audio Network, Bensound, Dreamstime.com, Envato Elements Pty, Getty Images

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 17,2020 –

With the rising craze for music streaming applications such as YouTube and other social media platforms, has boosted the demand for music subscriptions. The usage of stock music tracks has improved in various applications such as podcasts, corporate presentations, mobile apps, internet streaming, advertising, music-on-hold, audiobooks and background score, video games, and backdrops for films. Depending upon the application or the type of project, vendors of the stock music market have offered various subscription-based stock music plans. As the demand for music subscriptions is significantly increasing day by day, the stock music market is expecting to grow during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. 123RF Limited, 2. Audio Network Limited, 3. Bensound, 4. Dreamstime.com, LLC, 5. Envato Elements Pty Ltd., 6. Getty Images, Inc, 7. Musicbed, 8. Pond5 Inc., 9. Shutterstock, Inc., 10. The Music Case

What is the Dynamics of Stock Music Market?

The stock music market is influencing by its pervasive use of corporate videos, websites, background music in TV programs, and on-hold productions. Simple licensing and pricing of stock music are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the factor fueling the growth of the stock music market is the rising adoption of the subscription model. Although the search for the right music may be time-consuming, the increasing craze for social media platform integration is helping to boost the stock music market.

What is the SCOPE of Stock Music Market?

The “Global Stock Music Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the stock music market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of stock music market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-user. The global stock music market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading stock music market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the stock music market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global stock music market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as royalty-free, licensed music. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as large businesses, SMES, individual content creators.

What is the Regional Framework of Stock Music Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global stock music market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The stock music market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

