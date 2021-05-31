Mhealth Market Synopsis by Top Vendors like LifeWatch, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, athenahealth, Inc. | Forecast till 2027

An Exclusive Mhealth Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Mhealth Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The mhealth market is estimated to account for US$ 246,820.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017.

Leading Players:

1.LifeWatch

2. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

3. Medtronic

4. Boston Scientific Corporation

5. athenahealth, Inc.

6. Honeywell Life Care Solutions

7. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8. OMRON Corporation

9. Masimo

10. AgaMatrix, Inc

The global mhealth market is a mature market which is segmented on the basis of services, devices end user. Based on services, the market is classified as remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. By devices, the mhealth market is segmented into insulin pump, BP monitor, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeters and others. On the basis of end user segment, the market is classified as mobile operators, devices vendors, health providers and others.

