Chlorhexidine Gluconate Wipes Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2027

A Recent Report by Research Nester titled “Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate Wipes Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market in terms of market segmentation by type, by concentration, by application, by distribution channel, and by region.

On the basis of type, the global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes is bifurcated into alcohol-based and bath wipes; by concentration into 0.5% and 2%; by application into surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infection, central line-associated bloodstream infections, and others; by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies , and online channel.

The global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes are disinfectant & antiseptic wipes used for cleaning wounds and treating infections as it disrupts microbial cell membranes and precipitates cell contents. It is only for topical use and is available in a variety of concentrations and formulations. Increased prevalence of health care associated infections along with the increasing chance of occurrence of surgical site infection due to rise in number of surgical procedures is anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, the bactericidal activity and non-irritating nature of CHG when applied on the skin is also projected to positively impact the growth of the market.

On the basis of region, the global Chlorhexidine Gluconate Wipes Market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in number of surgical site infections due to rise in surgical procedures. Moreover, increasing elderly population in the region is also expected to foster the growth of the market as they are more prone to hospital acquired infection than any other population group.

The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is also estimated to show a considerable growth on the account of increasing healthcare spending and patient population respectively.

Increasing Prevalence of Nosocomial Infections

Nosocomial infection is among the leading cause of diseases in the industrialized countries. This can be attributed to the increasing insertion and implantation of prosthetic medical devices, such as catheter in urinary tract infected patients, ventilator for patients affected with pneumonia and intravascular catheter in case of bacteremia. The appliance of all these devices increases the potential chances of getting affected by a nosocomial infection. CHG wipes are used for the prevention of these infections and thus, rising number of hospital acquired infections are projected to propel the growth of the market.

However, side-effects associated with the application of CHG wipes is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market which includes company profiling of Sage Products LLC, GAMA Healthcare Ltd, 3M, Carenow Medical, PDI, Inc, Lernapharm Inc, Pal International, Cardinal Health, BD and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

