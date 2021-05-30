Solar Inverter Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2018 – 2028

According to a new market study, the Solar Inverter Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Solar Inverter Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Solar Inverter Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Solar Inverter Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

major players in the solar inverter market are focusing on research and development activities to improve on inverter performance and improved consumer service through tech innovations.

For example, Sungrow Power has introduced a solar inverter which make use of a single switching transistor and provide users with a an immense range of voltage levels as opposed to conventional counterparts which provide only a single voltage level even with multiple transistors.

SolarEdge has also introduced a number innovative solar inverter products where the power optimized gauges power point tracking and voltage management separately. This results in the inverter only working on converting DC to AC, which ensures operational faculty regardless of temperature or string length. In addition the company has also developed compact solar inverters for homes which have highly limited roof space.

Siemens has developed a three phase inverter which makes use of a technology to maintain fixed voltage which remains unchanged despite changes in the environment or the number of modules that are present in a string. Data from the inverter can also be monitored and accessed through the internet for an improved facet of analysis.

In addition, companies are also focusing on increasing production capacity, to meet the growing demand. For instance, Bonfiglioli has recently increased its capacity from nearly 200 MW to more than 500 MW.

Other major key players in the solar inverter market include Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric Co., Power-one Inc., SMA Solar Technology AG, and KACO New Energy inc. among others.

This detailed report on the solar inverter market gives a complete assessment at regional and global levels to extract actionable insights along with relevant and reliable information, which has been supported ably by extensive research. The report helps readers gain a greater comprehension about the competitive scenario and lucrative business opportunities in the future.

Segmentation Breakdown of the Global Solar Inverter Market

The global solar inverter market can be categorized on the basis of technology and end use. In terms of technology, solar inverters can be divided into central inverters, micro-inverters, string inverters and power optimizers. On the terms of end use solar inverters can be categorized into Industrial, commercial, residential and utility inverters.

In addition to this the report also contains a regional market analysis of the following geographic areas.

Western Europe solar inverter market (Germany, France Italy, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe solar inverter market (Poland, Russia)

North America solar inverter market (U.S., Canada)

South America solar inverter market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) solar inverter market (China, India, Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN)

Japan solar inverter market

Africa and Middle East solar inverter market (S. Africa, N. Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand data about the solar inverter market on a quality and quantity basis, obtained from prominent industry analysts and experts. The complete study of market trends, market attractiveness, and economic factors for a better understanding of the effect each factor will have on the various regional market and also for each segment.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

