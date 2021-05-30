Image Recognition Technology Market Trends 2020, Global Size, Industry Growth, Regional Analysis, Emerging Technology, Top Company Profiles, Growing CAGR value

The “ Image Recognition Technology Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Image Recognition Technology industry with a focus on the Image Recognition Technology market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Image Recognition Technology market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The Image Recognition Technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players involve in Image Recognition Technology Market:

IBM Corporation

Imagga Technologies Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

LTU Technologies, Inc.

Catchoom Technologies

Intel Corporation

The Image Recognition Technology market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Image Recognition Technology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Image Recognition Technology Report is segmented as:

By Type (Object Detection, QR/Barcode Recognition, Facial Recognition, Pattern Recognition, and Optical Character Recognition)

(Object Detection, QR/Barcode Recognition, Facial Recognition, Pattern Recognition, and Optical Character Recognition) By Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, and Others)

(IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Image Recognition Technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Image Recognition Technology market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Image Recognition Technology market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Image Recognition Technology Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Image Recognition Technology Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Image Recognition Technology Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Image Recognition Technology Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald