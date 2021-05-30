Digital Wallets Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Digital Wallets Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Scope of the Report:

The global Digital Wallets market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Wallets.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Digital Wallets market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Wallets market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

MasterCard

Merchant Customer Exchange

Square

Apple

Dwolla

Amazon

Microsoft

Citrus Payment

Citibank

Visa

Google

Sprint

Samsung

First Data

Paytm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

MNOs

Financial Institutions (Banks)

Payment Network

Intermediaries

Merchants

Customers

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald