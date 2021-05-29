Latest Innovation in Global Dental Implant Market 2030

A recent market study published by PMI consists of a detailed evaluation of the key market dynamics. The report provides past as well as present growth parameters of the global Dental Implant Market. The report features important and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Dental Implant Market throughout the forecast period 2020-2030.

The Dental Implant market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Key Players Included in This Report are:

Institute Straumann AG. *

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Danaher Corporation

AVINENT Implant System

Henry Schein Inc.

OSSTEM Implant Co. Ltd.

DIO Corporatio

Merz Dental GmbH

Bicon, LLC

Region-wise share:

The Report can be Segmented as:

Global Dental Implant Market, By Type:

Root-Form Dental Implants

Plate-Form Dental Implants

Global Dental Implant Market, By Material:

Titanium Impants

Titanium Implants By Procedure

Two-Stage Procedure

Single-Stage Procedure

Titanium Implants By Connector

External Hexagonal Connectors

Internal Hexagonal Connectors

Internal Octagonal Connectors

Ambulatory EHR

Others (Metal, Ceramic, Porcelain, and Fused to Metal)

Global Dental Implant Market, By Design:

Tapered Implants

Parallel Walled Implants

Global Dental Implant Market, By Price:

Premium Implants

Value Implants

Discounted Implants

Global Dental Implant Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

Dental clinics

