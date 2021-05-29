Consumer Inclination Towards to Facilitate the Growth of the PET Cup Lids Market in the Upcoming Years 2018 – 2026

“

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global PET Cup Lids market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The PET Cup Lids market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the PET Cup Lids are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global PET Cup Lids market.

market segmentation by diameter:

PET cup lids less than 50 mm diameter

PET cup lids 50 mm – 80 mm diameter

PET cup lids with more than 80 mm diameter

PET cup lids market segmentation by application:

PET cup lids for Hotels, Restraints & Cafes (HoReCa)

PET cup lids for household purposes/home refrigeration

PET cup lids for medical dispensary/chemist stores

PET cup lids market segmentation by sales channel:

Supermarkets & hypermarkets

Departmental stores

Convenience stores

Other small retail formats (grocery stores, etc.)

PET cup lids market segmentation by end-use industries served:

Beverages Tea & coffee Dairy products Yogurts Creams & ice creams Fruit juices Alcoholic beverages

Food

Cosmetics & personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Homecare & toiletries

Others (dyes, paints, adhesives, etc.)

Global PET Cup Lids Market: Regional Outlook

The global PET cup lids market has been segmented into 7 regions: Western Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Japan, and Eastern Europe.

Although cup lids serve industries such as cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, food, homecare products, etc., beverages are a prominent end use-market for PET cup lids. North America is among the prominent markets for the food service industry, hence, the market for food service disposables in the region has witnessed continuous growth over the past two decades. With a large number of food & beverage processing plants set-up in U.S., the PET cup lids market is estimated to grow at a steady pace. Europe as well as certain parts of Latin America are key exporting regions for milk & dairy products across the globe. Hence, the demand for PET cup lids in these regions is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period. With the continuously growing food & beverage industry, coupled with a large consumer base and increasing disposable income in the Asia Pacific region, the food service disposables market is expected to witness lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Thus, summarizing the aforementioned factors, the market for PET cup lids is projected to witness a healthy rate of growth during the forecast period.

Global PET Cup Lids Market: Key Players

Some of the important manufacturers presently operating in the global PET cup lids market are:

Aptar Group Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Huhtamaki Group

Mondi Group

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Global Closure Systems

BERICAP GmBh & Co. KG

Evergreen Packaging Inc.

Dart Container Corporation

EcoPack Limited

Sabert Corporation

Sam's Club, Inc.

MPM Marketing Services

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The PET Cup Lids market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the PET Cup Lids sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of PET Cup Lids ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of PET Cup Lids ? What R&D projects are the PET Cup Lids players implementing? Which segment will lead the global PET Cup Lids market by 2029 by product type?

The PET Cup Lids market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global PET Cup Lids market.

Critical breakdown of the PET Cup Lids market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various PET Cup Lids market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global PET Cup Lids market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

