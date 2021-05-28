Gum Rosin Market by Product Form, Sales Channel, Application, Source, Flavor & Texture, Geography and Key Competitors Analysis

Report Description

This XploreMR study on the Gum Rosin market offers a ten-year forecast for the global Gum Rosin market from 2018 to 2028. This study on the Gum Rosin market considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2028. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) in the Gum Rosin market study has been represented from 2018 to 2028.

This Gum Rosin market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, competition analysis, value chain and pricing chain analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison, macro-economic and industry growth analysis and segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Gum Rosin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. Growing paints & coating and adhesives industries and high demand from printing ink and rubber applications are some of the factors positively impacting the growth of the global Gum Rosin market.

Gum Rosin is a solid natural compound derived from pine trees and produced using the distillation process. It is also referred to as Greek pitch or colophony. Gum Rosin is a semi-transparent material and is available in different types and different colours.

This XploreMR report on the Gum Rosin market carefully analyses the market at regional and global levels through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as product type, application and region. This Gum Rosin market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a detailed understanding of the market. The Gum Rosin market report begins with definitions related to the market, which are followed by market background, market dynamics and analysis of the market by key segments, regional analysis of the market and competition landscape. Each section of the Gum Rosin market report includes a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical developments, facts and key opinions collected from various industry participants through dedicated interviews with market participants.

Gum Rosin Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Application

Region

WW

WG

N

X

Others

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Soap

Printing Ink

Adhesives

Rubber

Others

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

The Gum Rosin market report begins with an introduction to the market, which includes market taxonomy and product definitions with respect to the global Gum Rosin market assessment. In the following section, the Gum Rosin market report describes the market development background, covering industry factors and macro-economic factors affecting the Gum Rosin market for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the Gum Rosin market report discusses the dynamics in the market, such as drivers (demand and supply side), restraints, opportunities and trends impacting the market growth at a global level. Market potential for manufacturers has been presented in the following section of the same chapter. This section also includes an assessment of the impact of market dynamics on the global Gum Rosin market.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (Consumption in KT) projections for the Gum Rosin market on the basis of the above-mentioned segments at a global level. The values for the global market represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at the regional level.

All the above sections evaluate the present Gum Rosin market scenario and growth prospects in the global Gum Rosin market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

Additionally, it is imperative to note that, in an inconsistent global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of crucial parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the Gum Rosin market and identify the accurate opportunities available.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of growth across concerned regions, XploreMR has developed an attractiveness index, which will help readers identify real market opportunities.

Another significant feature of this Gum Rosin market report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Gum Rosin market, sub-segments and regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Gum Rosin market.

In the concluding section of the Gum Rosin market report, a competitive landscape of the Gum Rosin market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Gum Rosin market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in this report include Gum Rosin manufacturers. This section of the Gum Rosin market report has been primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Gum Rosin market. Some of the key competitors covered in this report include PT. Naval Overseas, Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd., Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals CO., ltd., Punjab Rosin and Chemicals Works, Forestar Chemical Co., Ltd., Deqing Yinlong Industrial Co., Ltd., Deqing Jiyuan synthetic Resin Co., Ltd., Resin Chemicals Co., Ltd, GUILIN SONGQUAN FOREST CHEMICAL CO., LTD., CV. INDONESIA PINUS, Vinhconship Group and EURO-YSER.

