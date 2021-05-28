Dermatology Devices Market 2020 Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players 2025

Global Dermatology Devices Market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restraints, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages in the supply chain where significant value is added. People are becoming conscious about their appearance and for the skin diseases caused due to sun exposure. Various skin diseases such as psoriasis, scars, skin cancer, acne, pigment, varicose veins, and vascular lesions are treated with the use of dermatological devices.

Dermatology Devices Market: Key Players are Heine, 3Gen LLC, Welch Allyn, Carl Zeiss, Hitachi, Leica Microsystems, Olympus, Michelson Diagnostics, GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Palomar Medical technologies, Ellipse A/S, Heine, Genesis Biosystems, Syneron Medical, Alma Lasers Ltd., and Siemens Medical Systems.

Global Dermatology Devices Market size is estimated to be over USD 20.1 billion by 2025. Incidence of various skin disorders such as psoriasis, acne, melanoma and vascular lesions is rising due to pollution across the world. In addition, increasing application areas for dermatology devices and increased awareness of such disorders are some of the prime factors supporting the growth of the global dermatology devices market. Driven by the factors mentioned above, the global dermatology devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2018 and 2025.

Dermatology Devices Market: Segmentation

The Dermatology Devices Market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and regions:

Device Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Diagnostic Devices

Dermatoscope

Microscope

Imaging Devices

Treatment Devices

Electrosurgery Equipment

Cryotherapy Devices

Microdermabrasion

LED Light Therapy Devices

Liposuction Devices

Lasers

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East & Africa

The dominance of this market segment was due to increasing incidences of skin disorders such as pigment lesion, skin cancer and vascular lesion. With the increasing number of aesthetic procedures and demand for less invasive surgeries, the market for treatment devices is increasing. Melanoma is the leading type of skin cancer and one of the main causes of death due to skin diseases. The incidence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer is grouped by race and climate and is the highest amongst the fair skinned races. The risk of melanoma increases with the white skinned people and their proximity to the equator.

In addition, technological advancements in the field of deramtology devices such as portability, minimal incision and precision also support the growth of the North America dermatology devices market. The Asia-Pacific and South America, Middle-East and Africa market are identified as a lucrative market owing to factors such as growing demand for low cost devices and key players establishing their presence in these markets lured by rising number of people suffering from skin disorders.

