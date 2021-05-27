Travel Management Services Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024 | Concur, Sure Corporate, Certify, Chrome River Technologies

Global Travel Management Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Travel management service, or business management service, is refers to the enterprise with the help of professional travel management services team on travel activity for overall planning and comprehensive monitoring, optimizing travel management processes and policies, the overall procurement resources, thereby without affecting the business and travel experience under the premise of reduce travel cost and improve the efficiency of travel.As the second largest controllable cost of enterprises, travel expenses are necessary to be controlled.For the company to save a lot of travel budget.Travel management services can get the airline company, hotel agreement low price, for the target enterprise to provide diversity and security management.Assist enterprises to analyze travel behaviors based on facts, formulate reasonable travel policies, travel procedures and travel budgets, and implement them so as to provide effective support for business development.In contrast to standard travel agencies that only handle hotel and flight or ground travel reservations, travel management companies provide a comprehensive management service for companies, covering everything from planning to developing corporate travel policies.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Concur, Sure Corporate, Certify, Chrome River Technologies, Infor, Expensify, CT Business Travel, Travelport, CTMS Travel Group, Signal Tours, Booking Holdings, Elong, Expedia Group, Wexas Travel Management, Ctrip, SMT, Tuniu Corp, TUI Group, Wings, Qunar, NetSuite, Nexonia, Fraedom, 8common, Oracle Corporation, Ariett, Paychex, Basware, Appricity Corporation, DATABASIC, Skyjunxion, Dolphin Dynamics, Trippeo Technologies

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Travel Management Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Travel Management Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Airline Travel Bookings

Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings

Accommodation Bookings

Cruise Bookings

Car Rental

Business Performance Management and Financial Management

Hosting Service

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Travel Management Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Travel Management Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Travel Management Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Travel Management Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Travel Management Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Travel Management Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Travel Management Services by Players

4 Travel Management Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Travel Management Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Concur

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Travel Management Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Concur Travel Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Concur News

11.2 Sure Corporate

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Travel Management Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Sure Corporate Travel Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Sure Corporate News

11.3 Certify

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Travel Management Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Certify Travel Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Certify News

11.4 Chrome River Technologies

