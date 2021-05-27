Pay Television Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030
“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Pay Television Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Pay Television and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Pay Television, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Pay Television
- What you should look for in a Pay Television solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Pay Television provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Netflix*
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Comcast
- Dish
- Time Warner Cable
- Verizon
- Bharti Airtel
- CenturyLink
- Deutsche Telecom DuPont
- LORD Corp.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global Pay Television Market, By product Type:
- IPTV
- Satellite TV platform
- Cable and terrestrial TV platforms
Global Pay Television Market, By Application:
- Commercial
- Residential
Global Pay Television Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
