Online Pharmacy Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | PharmEasy, UnitedHealth Group, Netmeds, Walgreen, Cigna

Global Online Pharmacy Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

An online pharmacy, internet pharmacy, or mail-order pharmacy is a pharmacy that operates over the internet and sends the orders to customers through mail or shipping companies.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Pharmacy market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: PharmEasy, UnitedHealth Group, Netmeds, Walgreen, Cigna, CVS Health, Kroger, Giant Eagle, Rowlands Pharmacy, Zur Rose AG, 1mg, 111,Inc., Shanghai Yibang Medical Information Technology Co., Ltd., China Resources, MyDawa

This study considers the Online Pharmacy value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Prescription Drugs

Over the Counter Drugs

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

App only

Online store

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Pharmacy market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Pharmacy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Pharmacy players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Pharmacy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Pharmacy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Online Pharmacy Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Pharmacy by Players

4 Online Pharmacy by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Pharmacy Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 PharmEasy

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Pharmacy Product Offered

11.1.3 PharmEasy Online Pharmacy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 PharmEasy News

11.2 UnitedHealth Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Pharmacy Product Offered

11.2.3 UnitedHealth Group Online Pharmacy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 UnitedHealth Group News

11.3 Netmeds

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Pharmacy Product Offered

11.3.3 Netmeds Online Pharmacy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Netmeds News

11.4 Walgreen

