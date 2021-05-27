Moisturizers Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019 – 2027
Latest report on global Moisturizers market
The global market size of Moisturizers is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029.
Key Players Operating in the Global Market
The global moisturizers market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 10% – 15% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global moisturizer market are:
- L’Oréal Group
- Unilever
- ELCA Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.
- Procter & Gamble
- Coty Inc.
- Shiseido Co., Ltd.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Amorepacific Corporation
- Kao Corporation
- New Avon Company
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Global Moisturizer Market: Research Scope
Global Moisturizer Market, by Product Type
- Humectants (Moisture Absorbers)
- Emollients (Space Fillers)
- Ceramide (Glue Skin)
- Occlusives (Moisture sealers)
Global Moisturizer Market, by Skin Type
- Dry Skin
- Sensitive Skin
- Oily Skin
- Normal Skin
Global Moisturizer Market, by End-user
- Men
- Women
- Kids
Global Moisturizer Market, by Age
- Less than 15 years
- Between 15-25 years
- Between 26-30 years
- Between 30-50 years
- Above 50 years
Global Moisturizer Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company Owned Portals
- E-commerce Portals
- Offline
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Other retail based stores
Global Moisturizer Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
