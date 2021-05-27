Latest Release: Transformers Market Is Thriving Worldwide
“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Transformers Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Transformers and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Transformers, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Transformers
- What you should look for in a Transformers solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Transformers provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
ABB Ltd., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, General Electric Company, CG Power and Industrial, and SGB-SMIT Holding.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Product (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer, and Others),
- By Application (Power Industry, Metallurgy Industry, Petrochemicals Industry, and Others),
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
