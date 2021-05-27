You are here
Latest Release: Brushless AC Motor Market Is Thriving Worldwide

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Brushless AC Motor Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Brushless AC Motor and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Brushless AC Motor, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Brushless AC Motor
  • What you should look for in a Brushless AC Motor solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Brushless AC Motor provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • ABB
  • Nidec
  • AMETEK
  • Allied Motion Technologies
  • ARC Systems
  • Anaheim Automation
  • Asmo
  • Brook Crompton Electric
  • Danaher Motion
  • Emerson Electric
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global brushless AC motor market by type:

  • Inner Rotor Brushless AC Motors
  • Outer Rotor Brushless AC Motors

Global brushless AC motor market by application:

  • Manufacturing
  • Medical Devices
  • Automotive
  • Consumer Electronics

Global brushless AC motor market by region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

