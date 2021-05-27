Large Format Printer Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Large Format Printer Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Large Format Printer and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Large Format Printer, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Vendors profiled in this report:

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Canon Inc.

Epson Inc.

Mimaki Engineering

Roland

Ricoh

Durst Phototechnik

Xerox

Konica Minolta

Agfa-Gevaert

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global large format printer market by type:

Inkjet Printer

Laser Printer

Global large format printer market by application:

Clothing

Signature

Advertising

Decoration

Global large format printer market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

