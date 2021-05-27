Good Growth Opportunities in Sports Food Market

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Sports Food’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Nestle SA (Switzerland),Danone S.A (France),Clif Bar & Company (United States),Alpsnack Inc (United States),The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (United States),Met-Rx Substrate Technology Inc. (United States),MusclePharm (United States),Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (United Kingdom),Glanbia Plc. (Ireland),Yakult Honsha Co Ltd. (Japan)

Sports foods help people achieve specific nutrition for sporting performance goals. These intended supplements are the diet for sports. In this market, North America is having a leading market share due to increasing awareness of health issues. As there are many new products with additional nutrients and novel flavors are introduced in this market. Which become an attention seeker for consumers, and also submitted high growth to this market.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Energy Sports Food, Protein-Based Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food, Pre-Workout Sports Food, Meal Replacement Sports Food, Others), Application (Male, Female), User (Bodybuilding Users, Athletic Users, Recreational Users), Drug Stores (Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores), Ingredient Types (Vitamins & Minerals, Protein & Carbohydrates)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand of Carbohydrates and Protein Foods

Soya and Whey Are Major Provider of Protein in This Market

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Availability of Sports Foods Products across Online Market, Supermarket and Departmental Stores

Rapid Urbanisation and Health Concerns

Innovative Product Development

Restraints:

As Market Is Only Concentrated Among High And Higher Middle Income Groups. This Factor Is Restraining The Growth Of The Market

Opportunities:

This Market Expected Strong Opportunity Due To Increasing Numbers Of Gymnasiums, Health Clubs, and Fitness Centers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Sports Food market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Sports Food various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Accelerator Pedal Sensor.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Water Purifier, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) —— USD1400

Chapter Six: Global Global Sports Food – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Water Purifier, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) —— USD1400

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Sports Food market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Sports Food market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Sports Food market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

