Fiberglass Fabric  Market to Grow with a High CAGR

Press Release

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Fiberglass Fabric  Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Fiberglass Fabric  and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Fiberglass Fabric , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Fiberglass Fabric
  • What you should look for in a Fiberglass Fabric  solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Fiberglass Fabric  provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • Hangzhou Mingda Glass Finbre Co. Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass Mesh Co. Ltd.
  • Changshu Jiangnan GlassFiber Co. Ltd.
  • Xiangyang Huierjie Glassfibre
  • Chaozhou Chuangjia Group Co. Ltd.
  • Saint Gobain (Adfors)
  • Valmiera Glass Group
  • Stekloplast
  • San Diego Seal, Inc.
  • Shree Firepack Safety Pvt. Ltd
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

  • By Fabric Type (Woven, and Non-Woven)
  • By Fiber Type (E-glass)
  • By Application (Wind Energy, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Marine, Aerospace & Defense)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

