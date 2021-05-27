Emergency Services for Lone Worker’s Safety Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast
“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Emergency Services for Lone Worker’s Safety Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Emergency Services for Lone Worker’s Safety and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Emergency Services for Lone Worker’s Safety, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Emergency Services for Lone Worker’s Safety
- What you should look for in a Emergency Services for Lone Worker’s Safety solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Emergency Services for Lone Worker’s Safety provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Lone Worker Solutions
- ProTELEC, StaySafe
- SafeTracks
- Navigil
- Peoplesafe
- SoloProtec
- Argyll
- Everbridge
- Blackline Safety
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
-By Banking Types:
- Hardware
- Software
-By Application:
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- Remote
-By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
