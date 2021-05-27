Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market Size Forecast – 2030
[160 Pages Report] PMI's publication of the Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA), plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA)
- What you should look for in a Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Altium Limited*
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
o Ansys Inc.
o Cadence Design Systems Inc.
o Keysight Technologies Inc.
o Agnisys Inc.
o Aldec Inc.
o Lauterbach GmbH
o Mentor Graphic Corporation (Siemens PLM Software)
o Synopsys Inc.
o Xilinx Inc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market, By Type:
- Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE)
- IC Physical Design & Verification
- Printed Circuit Board & Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM)
- Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)
Global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market, By Application:
- Communication
- Consumer Electronics
- Computer
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Other Applications
Global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
