Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market Size Forecast – 2030

Vendors profiled in this report:

Altium Limited* Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Performance



o Ansys Inc.

o Cadence Design Systems Inc.

o Keysight Technologies Inc.

o Agnisys Inc.

o Aldec Inc.

o Lauterbach GmbH

o Mentor Graphic Corporation (Siemens PLM Software)

o Synopsys Inc.

o Xilinx Inc.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market, By Type:

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE)

IC Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board & Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

Global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market, By Application:

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Automotive

Industrial

Other Applications

Global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald