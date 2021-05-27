Electronic Access Control Market to Grow with a High CAGR
PMI's publication of the Electronic Access Control Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Electronic Access Control and the considerations involved in implementation.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Electronic Access Control
- What you should look for in a Electronic Access Control solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Electronic Access Control provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Honeywell International Inc
- ASSA Abloy AB
- SIEMENS AG
- TYCO LLC
- BOSCH Security Systems Inc
- DDS Services Inc.
- ADT LLC
- Dorma GmbH
- KABA Group Ltd.
- Schneider Inc
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global electronic access control market by type:
- Card-based
- Biometrics
Global electronic access control market by application:
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
Global electronic access control market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
